Stifel Financial Corp. Reports 14% Increase in Client Assets as of January 31, 2025

Stifel Financial Corp. reported increases in client assets and fee-based assets for January 2025 compared to January 2024.

Stifel Financial Corp. announced its operating results for January 31, 2025, highlighting growth in client assets under administration and fee-based assets. Specifically, client assets reached $510 billion with a year-on-year increase of 14%, while fee-based assets grew 18% to $197 billion, attributed to favorable market conditions and an effective recruitment strategy. Although there was a 7% increase in client money market and insured products compared to the previous year, a seasonal decline in Sweep deposits resulted in a 4% decrease in January. CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski noted these metrics should not be directly correlated to earnings.

Potential Positives

Client assets under administration reached $510 billion, representing a significant 14% year-on-year increase.

Fee-based assets grew to $197 billion, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, indicating strong revenue potential.

Private Client Group fee-based client assets also saw an 18% rise, highlighting growth in a key segment of the business.

The increase in client money market and insured products by 7% from the previous year showcases robust client engagement and asset management strategies.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting growth in client assets, the company noted a 4% decrease in Sweep deposits, which could indicate potential liquidity issues or client dissatisfaction with certain products.



The statement cautions that the limited nature of the data should not correlate consistently to earnings, implying uncertainty about future financial performance.



The press release lacks comprehensive details about potential risks or challenges that the company may face, which could leave investors wanting more transparency.

FAQ

What were Stifel Financial's key operating results for January 2025?

Stifel reported total client assets of $510 billion and fee-based assets of $197 billion, marking significant year-on-year growth.

How did client assets under administration change year-on-year?

Client assets under administration increased by 14%, from $446.7 billion in January 2024 to $510 billion in January 2025.

What led to the growth in Stifel's fee-based assets?

The growth in fee-based assets was driven by stronger markets and a solid recruiting pipeline, resulting in an 18% increase.

What was the change in client money market and insured products?

Client money market and insured products rose by 7% year-on-year, although there was a seasonal decline in Sweep deposits.

Who can access Stifel Financial's services?

Stifel serves individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities through various subsidiaries and broker-dealer affiliates.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for January 31, 2025 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.







Ronald J. Kruszewski



,



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In January, client assets under administration reached $510 billion and fee-based assets grew to $197 billion, marking a 14% and 18% increase year-on-year. This growth was driven by stronger markets and a solid recruiting pipeline. Additionally, client money market and insured products rose 7% from the same period last year but the expected seasonal decline in Sweep deposits resulted in a 4% decrease during January."











Company Information





Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.





Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271-3610 |



www.stifel.com/investor-relations





