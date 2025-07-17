Stifel Financial Corp. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Stifel Financial Corp. will announce Q2 results on July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Potential Positives

Stifel Financial Corp. is set to release its second quarter financial results on July 30, 2025, indicating transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

The company will host a conference call led by Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski, providing a platform for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

A live audio webcast and presentation of the results will be available, enhancing accessibility and allowing for a wider audience reach.

The availability of a replay of the conference call promotes continued engagement for those unable to participate live, ensuring that important financial information is disseminated effectively.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial performance indicators or forecasts for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and preparedness.



Focusing on a conference call and not providing detailed results in advance could be perceived as a lack of confidence in the company's performance, potentially leading to uncertainty in the market.



There is no mention of any strategies or initiatives to address potential challenges in the financial sector, which may signal a cautious or reactive approach to current market conditions.

FAQ

When will Stifel Financial Corp. release its Q2 financial results?

Stifel Financial Corp. will release its second quarter financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Stifel's financial results?

The conference call to discuss Stifel's financial results will take place at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on July 30, 2025.

How can I listen to the Stifel conference call?

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 409-1555 and using participant ID 2769458.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call concludes on Stifel's website.

Where can I find more information about Stifel Financial Corp.?

For more information about Stifel, visit their official website at www.stifel.com or refer to their investor relations page.

$SF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$SF Insider Trading Activity

$SF insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A PEACOCK sold 12,922 shares for an estimated $1,290,003

$SF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $SF stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

$SF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $84.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 02/03/2025

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.





All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (866) 409-1555 and referencing participant ID 2769458. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Stifel Investor Relations Contact







Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President





(212) 271-3610 direct





investorrelations@stifel.com



