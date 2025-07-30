Stifel Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $145.7 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $155.9 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stifel Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $185.6 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $1.284 billion from $1.217 billion last year.

Stifel Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.7 Mln. vs. $155.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.284 Bln vs. $1.217 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.