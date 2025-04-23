Stifel Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $43.67 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $154.25 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stifel Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $54.23 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.255 billion from $1.163 billion last year.

Stifel Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.67 Mln. vs. $154.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.255 Bln vs. $1.163 Bln last year.

