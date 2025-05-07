Stifel Financial Corp. Declares Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. announces cash dividends for common and preferred stock, payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders.

Stifel Financial Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.46 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. Additionally, the company declared quarterly cash dividends for its preferred stock: approximately $0.390625 per depositary share for Series B, $0.3828125 for Series C, and $0.281250 for Series D, all payable on the same date to eligible shareholders. Stifel, headquartered in St. Louis, operates through various subsidiaries, providing a range of financial services including brokerage, investment banking, and lending solutions. The preferred stocks are listed on the NYSE under their respective symbols.

ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.46 per share, payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.





The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from March 17, 2025, up to, but excluding, June 16, 2025. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.281250 per depositary share, or $281.250 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2025.





The Company’s Series B Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrB”, the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrC”, and the Company’s Series D Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrD.”







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Stifel Investor Relations Contact







Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President





(212) 271-3610 direct





investorrelations@stifel.com



