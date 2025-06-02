Stifel Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Bryan Garnier & Co. to Enhance European Investment Banking Presence

Stifel Financial completes acquisition of Bryan Garnier, enhancing European capabilities in technology and healthcare investment banking.

Stifel Financial Corp. has completed its acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co., a European investment bank focused on the technology and healthcare sectors. Stifel's Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, expressed that this partnership enhances Stifel’s European capabilities and aligns with its strategy to become a premier global investment bank for the middle market. Bryan Garnier, founded in 1996, offers a range of services, including M&A advisory and capital markets, and has worked on over 500 transactions in Europe since 2020. With this acquisition, Bryan Garnier will begin rebranding as Stifel, and Olivier Garnier, Co-Founder of Bryan Garnier, will take on the role of Chairman of Stifel Europe to help expand the firm's reach and client engagement in that region.

Potential Positives

Stifel Financial Corp. has completed the acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co., enhancing its capabilities in the European technology and healthcare investment banking sectors.

The merger creates a transatlantic advisory platform aimed at long-term growth, aligning with Stifel's strategy to become the premier global investment bank for the middle market.

This acquisition allows Stifel to offer a broader range of services and enhanced cross-border reach, benefiting both firms' clients and expanding their market expertise.

Olivier Garnier, co-founder of Bryan Garnier, will assume a key leadership role as Chairman of Stifel Europe, further strengthening the firm's European platform and client engagement efforts.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring Bryan Garnier could burden Stifel with integration challenges and potential disruption during the transition period, which might affect overall operational efficiency.

There is a lack of specific details on how the acquisition will enhance Stifel's profitability or client offerings, raising concerns about the strategic rationale behind the deal.

The forward-looking statements caution suggests potential uncertainties that could negatively impact investor confidence regarding future performance post-acquisition.

FAQ

What is the significance of Stifel acquiring Bryan Garnier?

The acquisition enhances Stifel's European capabilities and establishes a transatlantic advisory platform for growth.

When was the acquisition of Bryan Garnier completed?

The acquisition was completed on June 2, 2025.

What services will Bryan Garnier provide after the acquisition?

After the acquisition, Bryan Garnier will continue to offer services like M&A advisory and capital markets solutions within Stifel.

Who will lead Stifel's European operations after the acquisition?

Olivier Garnier will assume the role of Chairman of Stifel Europe to grow the firm's pan-European platform.

How many professionals does Stifel have globally?

Stifel has approximately 10,000 professionals across around 400 offices worldwide.

ST. LOUIS, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co. (“Bryan Garnier”), a leading independent full-service investment bank specializing in the European technology and healthcare sectors.





“Bryan Garnier brings focused sector expertise, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a strong reputation for trusted advice—qualities that align closely with Stifel’s values and strategy,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “This partnership enhances our European capabilities and moves us closer to our goal of being the premier global investment bank for the middle market. Together, we’re creating a transatlantic advisory platform built for long-term growth.”









Founded in 1996, Bryan Garnier offers a comprehensive suite of services, including mergers & acquisitions advisory, equity capital markets, and debt and equity private placement services to European growth companies, large corporates, private equity firms, and institutional investors. As of today, where possible, Bryan Garnier will be rebranded as Stifel, and the process of officially changing the Bryan Garnier group legal entity names to Stifel will be initiated.





Combined, Stifel and Bryan Garnier have led more than 500 European technology and healthcare transactions since 2020, including advisory, sponsor-led M&A, equity, and debt deals.





“This is an exciting day for Bryan Garnier, our employees, and our clients,” said Olivier Garnier, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bryan Garnier. “Joining the Stifel platform allows us to offer the European market a broader array of solutions, enhanced cross-border reach, and deeper market expertise. We have closely followed Stifel’s impressive growth and are eager to join forces with a partner that shares our focus on premier client service and execution.” Mr. Garnier will assume the role of Chairman of Stifel Europe, where he will help grow the firm’s pan-European platform and focus on client engagement.





With approximately 10,000 professionals located in approximately 400 offices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Stifel is a leading M&A advisor and a premier capital markets firm, dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors. Since 2012, Stifel is ranked No. 1 in North American M&A transactions under $1 billion and has been named U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR) five times since 2013.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this report not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this report are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Material factors and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







Media Contacts







Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447







shapiron@stifel.com







Alex Hamer, +1 (212) 847-6673







hameral@stifel.com









Investor Relations Contact







Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610







investorrelations@stifel.com





