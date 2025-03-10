Stifel Financial Corp. Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research for Aerospace and Defense

Stifel Financial appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research for aerospace and defense, based in Boston.

Stifel Financial Corp. announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research, focusing on the aerospace and defense sector, effective immediately. Siegmann, who will operate from Stifel's Boston office, previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Terran Orbital Corporation, where he was involved in the company's sale to Lockheed Martin. With nearly 15 years of experience at Fidelity Investments as a Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst in related fields, he brings extensive industry knowledge and a strong network to Stifel. Thomas Roderick, Co-Head of US Equity Research, highlighted Siegmann's unique perspective and the firm's commitment to attracting top talent. Siegmann expressed enthusiasm about joining Stifel and its reputation for delivering differentiated research to clients in this dynamic industry.

Stifel Financial Corp. appointed Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research, enhancing its expertise in the aerospace and defense industry.

Mr. Siegmann brings extensive experience from Terran Orbital Corporation and Fidelity Investments, which can strengthen Stifel'sinvestment researchcapabilities and client offerings.

This appointment indicates Stifel's commitment to attracting top industry talent, positioning the firm for growth in a strategically important sector.

Mr. Siegmann's established network across the industry and investment community may lead to new business opportunities and client acquisitions for Stifel.

Appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research may indicate a need for new leadership and direction in the aerospace and defense sector, which could imply previous inadequacies in performance or expertise.



Mr. Siegmann's recent leadership role in a company that was sold to Lockheed Martin may raise concerns about Stifel's competitive positioning and ability to retain top talent within the industry.



While touted as a strategic hire, the press release lacks specific details on how this appointment will directly impact Stifel's performance or strategies in the aerospace and defense sector.

Who has Stifel Financial Corp. appointed as Managing Director of Equity Research?

Jonathan Siegmann has been appointed as Managing Director of Equity Research covering the aerospace and defense industry.

Where will Jonathan Siegmann be based?

Jonathan Siegmann will be based in Stifel's Boston office.

What was Siegmann's role before joining Stifel?

Before joining Stifel, Siegmann was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Terran Orbital Corporation.

What experience does Siegmann have in the aerospace and defense sector?

Siegmann has nearly 15 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst at Fidelity Investments.

What is Stifel Financial Corp.'s focus in equity research?

Stifel Financial Corp. focuses on providing clients with a proprietary and differentiated equity research product, particularly in aerospace and defense.

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today appointed Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research, covering the aerospace and defense industry. He will be based in the firm’s Boston office.





Most recently, Mr. Siegmann was engaged in the new space industry and served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP). At Terran Orbital, he led the firm's investor relations and corporate development activities which concluded with the company's sale to Lockheed Martin in 2024.





Before that, Mr. Siegmann spent nearly 15 years at Fidelity Investments as Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst, covering public and private North American aerospace, defense, and new space companies. At Fidelity, Mr. Siegmann managed the Select Defense & Aerospace fund (FSDAX) from 2015 to 2021.





“Jonathan brings decades of combined industry and investment experience, along with a network of contacts across the C-suite and Wall Street, giving him unique perspective into this strategically important sector,” said Thomas Roderick, Co-Head of US Equity Research at Stifel. “This appointment underscores our commitment to attract top industry talent, and we are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the team.”





Mr. Siegmann added, “Stifel is recognized as a leader in equity research, with a history of providing clients with a proprietary and differentiated product. It’s my pleasure to join such a collaborative team covering the dynamic aerospace and defense industry at such an interesting time."





Mr. Siegmann received a BS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® holder from the CFA Institute.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Media Contacts:







Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447







shapiron@stifel.com







Alex Hamer, +1 (212) 847-6673







hameral@stifel.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610







investorrelations@stifel.com









