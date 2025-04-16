Stifel Financial Corp. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 23, 2025

Stifel Financial Corp. will announce Q1 financial results on April 23, 2025, with a conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

$SF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

$SF Insider Trading Activity

$SF insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D SLINEY (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,904,500

THOMAS W WEISEL sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,495,130

VICTOR NESI (Co-President) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,195,110

$SF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $SF stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.





All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (866) 409-1555 and referencing participant ID 2769458. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Stifel Investor Relations Contact







Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President





(212) 271-3610 direct





investorrelations@stifel.com



