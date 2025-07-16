Stifel Financial Corp. Achieves Top Ranking in Employee Advisor Satisfaction for Third Consecutive Year in J.D. Power 2025 Study

Stifel Financial's subsidiary ranks first in employee advisor satisfaction for the third consecutive year, achieving top scores in multiple categories.

Stifel Financial Corp. announced that its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, has achieved the top ranking in employee advisor satisfaction among wealth management firms for the third consecutive year, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study. With a score of 819 out of 1,000, Stifel outperformed the employee segment average by 214 points and improved by 52 points from the previous year. The firm ranked first in five categories, including compensation and operational support. CEO Ron Kruszewski expressed pride in the recognition while highlighting a commitment to continuous improvement. With approximately 2,340 advisors managing around $517 billion in client assets, Stifel emphasizes a supportive culture that invests in the success of its advisors.

Potential Positives

Stifel Financial Corp. achieved the No. 1 ranking in employee advisor satisfaction for the third consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study, highlighting consistent excellence in employee satisfaction.

The company's overall satisfaction score of 819 is significantly higher than the industry average, demonstrating strong performance and advisor loyalty.

Stifel ranked first in five individual categories, showcasing its strengths in areas such as compensation, leadership and culture, and technology, which are critical for attracting and retaining talent.

This recognition reflects the effective culture and support systems in place at Stifel, which may enhance its reputation as a desirable workplace in the financial services industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recent recognition did Stifel Financial Corp. receive?

Stifel ranked No. 1 in employee advisor satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.

How many years has Stifel achieved the top ranking?

This is the third consecutive year Stifel has earned the top ranking in advisor satisfaction.

What was Stifel's score in the J.D. Power study?

Stifel scored 819 out of 1,000, significantly higher than the industry average.

In how many individual categories did Stifel rank first?

Stifel ranked first in five individual categories including compensation and technology.

What does Stifel attribute its success in advisor satisfaction to?

Stifel credits its unique culture and continuous investment in advisor support and resources.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary ranked No. 1 in employee advisor satisfaction among wealth management firms in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study



This marks the third straight year that Stifel has earned the top ranking, which is calculated based on responses submitted by Stifel advisors. Stifel’s overall score was 819 out of 1,000 – 214 points higher than the employee segment average and up 52 points from last year.





In addition to finishing No. 1 overall, Stifel ranked first in five individual categories: compensation, leadership and culture, operational support, products and marketing, and technology.





“I am thrilled that J.D. Power has named Stifel the No. 1 wealth management firm for employee advisor satisfaction for the third consecutive year,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “This recognition means even more because it comes directly from our advisors. Ranking No. 1 in overall satisfaction – and in five of six categories – is a powerful testament to the culture we’ve built at Stifel. But we don’t view this as a victory lap – we view it as a challenge. A challenge to keep raising the bar, to keep listening, and to continuously improve.”









“This is a tremendous honor for the firm, our advisors, and the colleagues who support them,” said Jim Zemlyak, President of Stifel and Head of Global Wealth Management. “Our unique culture is built around respect for our advisors, and we continually invest in their success by providing them the resources and support needed to deliver exceptional service to their clients.”





Stifel is home to approximately 2,340 advisors with approximately $517 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2025.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.







For further information,









contact Brian Spellecy









(314) 342-2000





