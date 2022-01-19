Stifel Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.29, changing hands as low as $68.77 per share. Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SF's low point in its 52 week range is $49.38 per share, with $78.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.82.

