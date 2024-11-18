News & Insights

Stifel Financial appoints Brad Edgar as lead healthcare equity trader

November 18, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Stifel Financial (SF) announced the hiring of Brad Edgar as Managing Director and Lead Healthcare Equity Trader. He is based in the firm’s New York office and reports directly to R.J. Grant, Head of Global Equity Trading at Stifel. Edgar joins Stifel from Seven Grand Managers, where he served as Partner, responsible for all risk execution and trading of the firm’s equity portfolio.

