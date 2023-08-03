Stifel Financial - 5.20% NT REDEEM 15 (SFB) Price Target Decreased by 10.17% to 24.69

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - 5.20% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:SFB) has been revised to 24.69 / share. This is an decrease of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 27.48 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.26 to a high of 30.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.62% from the latest reported closing price of 21.54 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - 5.20% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.25%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,395K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 673K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 1.25% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 419K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 2.41% over the last quarter.
BRMSX - Bramshill Income Performance Fund Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FFSAX - Touchstone Flexible Income Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
- Second Quarter Snapshot 2Q23 RESULTS millions, except per share and ratios NET REVENUE NET EARNINGS EPS 2Q23: GAAP & NON-GAAP $1,051 2Q23: GAAP $1.10 & NON-GAAP $1.20 2Q23: GAAP $125 & NON-GAAP $136 YTD: GAAP & NON-GAAP $2,158 YTD: GAAP $273 & NON-GA
- Stifel Reports May 2023 Operating Data
- Stifel Reports April 2023 Operating Data
