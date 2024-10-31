News & Insights

Stifel expects Generac shares to ‘react well’ after Q3 report

October 31, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro says Generac’s (GNRC) Q3 results and “more optimistic outlook support our bullish outlook for the shares,” noting that stronger-than-expected margins boosted adjusted EBITDA 10% above the firm’s estimate despite a slight revenue miss. The firm, which awaits details on the conference call and expects “the stock to react well,” maintains a Buy rating on Generac shares.

