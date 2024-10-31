Stifel expects Generac shares to ‘react well’ after Q3 report

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro says Generac’s (GNRC) Q3 results and “more optimistic outlook support our bullish outlook for the shares,” noting that stronger-than-expected margins boosted adjusted EBITDA 10% above the firm’s estimate despite a slight revenue miss. The firm, which awaits details on the conference call and expects “the stock to react well,” maintains a Buy rating on Generac shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GNRC:
- Generac reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.25, consensus $1.95
- Generac raises FY24 revenue growth view to 5%-9% from 4%-8%
- Is GNRC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Charged: Tesla rises after quarterly results on earnings growth
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.