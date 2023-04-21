News & Insights

STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Vinci (EPA:DG)

April 21, 2023 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Vinci (EPA:DG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vinci is $246.13. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 123.15% from its latest reported closing price of $110.30.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci is $41,373MM, a decrease of 33.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:DG / Vinci SA Shares Held by Institutions

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 4.44% over the last quarter.

GHTMX - Goldman Sachs International Tax-Managed Equity Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 15.70% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 95K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.80%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 59,766K shares.

Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors.
