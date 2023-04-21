STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Sulzer (SIX:SUN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Sulzer (SIX:SUN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.76% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sulzer is $50.56. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.76% from its latest reported closing price of $75.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sulzer is $20,914MM, an increase of 557.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 65.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 22.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FID - First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 23.16% over the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 18.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sulzer. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.31%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 3,350K shares.

