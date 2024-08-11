STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Siegfried Holding (SWX:SFZN)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Siegfried Holding (SWX:SFZN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.15% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Siegfried Holding is CHF 1.061,82/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 888,80 to a high of CHF 1.247,40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.15% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 991,00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siegfried Holding is 1,413MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.23.

Siegfried Holding Maintains 0.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siegfried Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFZN is 0.35%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 8.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 32K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 6.89% over the last quarter.

