STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Siegfried Holding (SIX:SFZN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Siegfried Holding (SIX:SFZN) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 4.85% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFZN by 2.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siegfried Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFZN is 0.31%, a decrease of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 443K shares.

