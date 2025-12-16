STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Safilo Group S.p.A. (SAFLF)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Safilo Group S.p.A. (OTCPK:SAFLF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safilo Group S.p.A. is $1.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.98. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Safilo Group S.p.A. is 1,176MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safilo Group S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFLF is 0.01%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.63% to 3,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 839K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 18.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 76.40% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 751K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 36.14% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 408K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 91.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 1,607.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 275K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

