STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Renault (EPA:RNO)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Renault (EPA:RNO) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 478K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 18.30% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK INDEX FUNDS, INC. - iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund Investor A holds 102K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 4.81% over the last quarter.

QEFA - SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 5.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNO is 0.20%, an increase of 31.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 34,267K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

