STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGF)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCPK:KHNGF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.88% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International is $244.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $194.64 to a high of $295.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $294.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kuehne + Nagel International is 29,268MM, an increase of 18.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGF is 0.20%, an increase of 210.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 4,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 695K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 9.86% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 374K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 11.87% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGF by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.