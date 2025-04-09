STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () (KHNGY)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KHNGY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.61% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () is $66.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.20 to a high of $151.07. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from its latest reported closing price of $57.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt () is 29,268MM, an increase of 18.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.09%, an increase of 41.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 158.24% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 42.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 33.94% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 12K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 366.18% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 10.71% over the last quarter.

