STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (LSE:0HV2)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (LSE:0HV2) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is 2,737.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2,014.97 GBX to a high of 3,246.90 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from its latest reported closing price of 2,143.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is 16,093MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HV2 is 0.80%, an increase of 155.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 4,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HV2 by 23.46% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 296K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HV2 by 6.67% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 280K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 199K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HV2 by 22.36% over the last quarter.

