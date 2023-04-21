STIFEL EUROPE Upgrades Cie Financiere Richemont (SIX:CFR)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Cie Financiere Richemont (SIX:CFR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie Financiere Richemont is $134.40. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of $150.75.

The projected annual revenue for Cie Financiere Richemont is $2,158MM, a decrease of 89.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,518K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 43.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 18.11% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 373K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 40.98% over the last quarter.

UMMA - Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,278K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 18.42% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - MFS Global Equity Series Initial Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 20.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Financiere Richemont. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.63%, an increase of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 121,320K shares.

