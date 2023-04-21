STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Wacker Chemie (FWB:WCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Wacker Chemie (FWB:WCH) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 57.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 160.86% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 14.15% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQDY - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCH is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 2,779K shares.

