STIFEL EUROPE Maintains VAT Group (SIX:VACN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of VAT Group (SIX:VACN) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IQDF - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 11.65% over the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 15.86% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 19.90% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 30.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.