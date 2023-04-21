STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Valeo (EPA:FR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Valeo (EPA:FR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.28% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valeo is $58.65. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 217.28% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48.

The projected annual revenue for Valeo is $604MM, a decrease of 96.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 89.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 6,134.33% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 2.42% over the last quarter.

EWQ - iShares MSCI France ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 14.79% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HEDJ - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund N holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 12.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valeo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.18%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 51,368K shares.

