STIFEL EUROPE Maintains V-ZUG Holding (VZUG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of V-ZUG Holding (VZUG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.31% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for V-ZUG Holding is 94.18. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from its latest reported closing price of 77.00.

The projected annual revenue for V-ZUG Holding is 683MM, an increase of 5.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in V-ZUG Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZUG is 0.01%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 64K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZUG by 20.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

