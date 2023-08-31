STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Straumann Holding (SIX:STMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Straumann Holding (SIX:STMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.53% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Straumann Holding is 141.98. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from its latest reported closing price of 134.55.

The projected annual revenue for Straumann Holding is 2,520MM, an increase of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Straumann Holding Maintains 0.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STMN is 0.74%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Albert D Mason holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STMN by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Patten & Patten holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

