STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) with a Hold recommendation.

SWISX - Schwab International Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 20.93% over the last quarter.

FSBDX - Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 294.02% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 22.74% over the last quarter.

HIAOX - Hartford International Opportunities Hls Fund Ia holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 121.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 45.95% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares, representing a decrease of 18,841.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 1,292.73% over the last quarter.

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

