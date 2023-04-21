STIFEL EUROPE Maintains HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.02% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeidelbergCement is $183.33. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 163.02% from its latest reported closing price of $69.70.

The projected annual revenue for HeidelbergCement is $2,542MM, a decrease of 87.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMIAX - MassMutual Premier International Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIAX - Nationwide International Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 18.04% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 7.40% over the last quarter.

FSTBX - FEDERATED GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 27.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 81.74% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 393.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 76.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeidelbergCement. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.31%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.01% to 30,275K shares.

