STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

ACWV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 2.87% over the last quarter.

MXI - iShares Global Materials ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 14.50% over the last quarter.

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 8.92% over the last quarter.

IQLT - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 23.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIVN is 0.44%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 898K shares.

