STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1,237.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO by 91.79% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB International Value Portfolio holds 159K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 10.10% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 46.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faurecia SE. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO is 0.17%, an increase of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 17,578K shares.

