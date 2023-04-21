STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Edenred (EPA:EDEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Edenred (EPA:EDEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDIG - Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 23.22% over the last quarter.

PBAIX - Blackrock Tactical Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 109.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 38.01% over the last quarter.

TPIF - Timothy Plan International ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 7.35% over the last quarter.

FDVAX - Fidelity Advisor Diversified International Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDEN is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 70,634K shares.

