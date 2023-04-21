STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Continental (FWB:CON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Continental (FWB:CON) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTIYX - Multifactor International Equity Fund Class Y holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 31.32% over the last quarter.

EFAX - SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 14.69% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 81.58% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 16.44% over the last quarter.

RXI - iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 22.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 22.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CON is 0.31%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 28,538K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.