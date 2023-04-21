STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Comet Holding (SIX:COTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Comet Holding (SIX:COTN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 55.26% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 39.49% over the last quarter.

NWAIX - Nuveen Winslow International Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 25.61% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 26.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comet Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTN is 0.10%, an increase of 26.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.83% to 566K shares.

