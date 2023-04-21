STIFEL EUROPE Maintains Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE maintained coverage of Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 11.23% over the last quarter.

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 119K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 39.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 1.36% over the last quarter.

MPIEX - MONDRIAN INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY FUND holds 191K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 34.82% over the last quarter.

HFEAX - Janus Henderson European Focus Fund holds 89K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 35.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 16.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie de Saint-Gobain. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGO is 0.40%, an increase of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 67,832K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

