STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades SPIE (EPA:SPIE)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for SPIE (EPA:SPIE) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISDX - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 970K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 8.43% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Value Trust NAV holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 35.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIE by 4.33% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPIE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIE is 0.24%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.64% to 14,107K shares.

