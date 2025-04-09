STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades Hexagon AB (BRSE:HXG)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Hexagon AB (BRSE:HXG) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexagon AB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXG is 0.36%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 196,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,572K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,404K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXG by 23.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,259K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,024K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXG by 2.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,042K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,903K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXG by 22.63% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 8,817K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,822K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXG by 2.79% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,839K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXG by 22.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.