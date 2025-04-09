STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades Heidelberg Materials (BRSE:HEID)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Heidelberg Materials (BRSE:HEID) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberg Materials. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEID is 0.41%, an increase of 93.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 31,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,281K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEID by 49.23% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,020K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEID by 33.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEID by 27.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,123K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEID by 24.02% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,062K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEID by 11.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.