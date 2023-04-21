STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 535K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,803K shares representing 62.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 336K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLIRX - International Equity Research Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 14.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bossard Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSN is 0.53%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.73% to 149,711K shares.

