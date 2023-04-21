STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ERBAX - Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 12.27% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRESX - T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 8.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barry Callebaut. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARN is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 468K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

