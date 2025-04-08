STIFEL EUROPE Downgrades Alten (LSE:0O1S)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, STIFEL EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Alten (LSE:0O1S) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.87% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alten is 114.49 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 88.28 GBX to a high of 150.19 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.87% from its latest reported closing price of 79.02 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alten is 4,246MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alten. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0O1S is 0.33%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 7,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 869K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0O1S by 7.75% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 686K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing a decrease of 175.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0O1S by 72.53% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 493K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0O1S by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0O1S by 8.06% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 377K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

