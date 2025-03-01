Stifel Downgrades Vertex (LSE:0A3L)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Vertex (LSE:0A3L) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 13.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3L is 0.38%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.77% to 95,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 3,770K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares , representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,528K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 25.53% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,297K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,262K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,129K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares , representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 72.30% over the last quarter.

