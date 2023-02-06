Stifel Downgrades Pool (POOL)

On February 6, 2023, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Pool from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.01% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is $359.14. The forecasts range from a low of $293.91 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.01% from its latest reported closing price of $403.57.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is $6,236MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual EPS is $17.63, a decrease of 10.33%.

Pool Declares $1.00 Dividend

Pool said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $403.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 1,362,213 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199,504 shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,320,783 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330,222 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,144,755 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153,294 shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,119,465 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120,333 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 897,600 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887,283 shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:POOL is 0.3060%, a decrease of 2.0107%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 45,921K shares.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.