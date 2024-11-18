Stifel Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (LSE:0KFZ)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Parker-Hannifin (LSE:0KFZ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 690.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 495.40 GBX to a high of 823.19 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of 697.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,951MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KFZ is 0.39%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 123,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,544K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 4,169K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFZ by 70.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,063K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFZ by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,300K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFZ by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,248K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KFZ by 16.14% over the last quarter.

