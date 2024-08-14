Stifel Downgrades Medtronic (XTRA:2M6)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Medtronic (XTRA:2M6) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.71% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medtronic is 85,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69,57 € to a high of 99,93 €. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from its latest reported closing price of 75,15 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medtronic is 34,205MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medtronic. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2M6 is 0.53%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 1,255,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,814K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,764K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2M6 by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,508K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,505K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2M6 by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 31,732K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2M6 by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,565K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,627K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2M6 by 87.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,857K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,647K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2M6 by 54.90% over the last quarter.

