Stifel Downgrades Kraft Heinz (BRSE:KHC)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Kraft Heinz (BRSE:KHC) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.25%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 1,071,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 26.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29,368K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,938K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 79.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 25,006K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,409K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 92.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,929K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,387K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,739K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 19.16% over the last quarter.

