Stifel Downgrades J. M. Smucker (LSE:0L7F)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Stifel downgraded their outlook for J. M. Smucker (LSE:0L7F) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.96% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is 126.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 112.47 GBX to a high of 141.98 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from its latest reported closing price of 118.44 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 8,903MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,488 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7F is 0.13%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 95,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,207K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7F by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,096K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7F by 60.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,725K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7F by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,665K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7F by 55.87% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 1,526K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7F by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.