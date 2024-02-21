Stifel Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.51% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is 18.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of 14.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust is 1,499MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 467,717K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 64,169K shares representing 16.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,410K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,701K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,046K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 14,190K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 36.44% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 12,567K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,509K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 90.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 989.22% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.