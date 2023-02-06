Stifel Downgrades Hayward Holdings (HAYW)

Stocks
On February 6, 2023, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Hayward Holdings from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is $11.37. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.05.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is $1,197MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, an increase of 51.59%.

What are large shareholders doing?

HAYW / Hayward Holdings Inc Ownership

CCMP Capital GP holds 47,081,209 shares representing 22.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 25,728,572 shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,670,409 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727,768 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 67.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,863,840 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,464,895 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 32.54% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 5,775,660 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813,162 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAYW is 0.2108%, a decrease of 17.6876%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 181,999K shares.

Hayward Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

